‘Spreading the love I received from her’: Rahul shares picture with mother Sonia Gandhi

Sharing a picture with his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she joined him in the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was spreading the love in the country that he received from her.
Rahul’s tweet, showing his emotional bond with his mother, went viral on social media.
जो मोहब्बत इनसे मिली है,
वही देश से बांट रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/y1EfLqxluU
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2022
Rahul’s Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning from Haryana through the Badarpur border where they were accorded a warm welcome by the Delhi-Congress workers, led by state-unit chief Anil Chaudhary.
Addressing his supporters at the Delhi-Haryana border, Gandhi said that there is no “nafrat (hatred) in this Yatra” and its purpose is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one.
He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.
Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi joined the Yatra in Delhi.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj.
After a day’s march through Delhi, the Yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3.