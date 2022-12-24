‘Spreading the love I received from her’: Rahul shares picture with mother Sonia Gandhi

Sharing a picture with his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she joined him in the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was spreading the love in the country that he received from her.

Rahul’s tweet, showing his emotional bond with his mother, went viral on social media.

Rahul’s Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning from Haryana through the Badarpur border where they were accorded a warm welcome by the Delhi-Congress workers, led by state-unit chief Anil Chaudhary.

Addressing his supporters at the Delhi-Haryana border, Gandhi said that there is no “nafrat (hatred) in this Yatra” and its purpose is to showcase “real Hindustan” where people help each other, unlike RSS and BJP’s version of a hate-filled one.

He also thanked the “lakhs of people” who provided love and support to the rally.

Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi joined the Yatra in Delhi.