‘Mehangai maanav strikes again’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over petrol, diesel price hike

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi as petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in two weeks (File photos).

Stepping up his attack on the government, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday following yet another hike in fuel prices. Calling PM Modi “mehangai maanav” (inflation man), Gandhi accused the ruling dispensation of systematically fleecing the public right after the conclusion of major state elections.

The Congress leader’s remarks came on the heels of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre Monday morning. This marked the fourth fuel price revision in less than two weeks.

“Mehangai maanav Modi strikes again,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X. “They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments—so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I’ve been warning for months about an economic storm coming.”