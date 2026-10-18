Rahul Gandhi pawn of foreign toolkit gang: Nitin Nabin in Patna

Accusing him of practising “anti-national politics”, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday termed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi “a pawn of the foreign toolkit gang”. He was speaking at the launch of a grievance redressal portal, ‘Kumhrar Seva Sahayata Portal – Your MLA, With You’, in Patna.

“Today, at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is serving the country with a spirit of service and 140 crore Indians are moving forward with the resolve that we have to make our country a ‘Viksit Bharat’, there are certain forces in this country that are unable to digest India’s development and are troubled by the country’s progress … there are several powers in the world that do not like India’s rise, and it is none other than the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his team who are working as the toolkit of these forces,” he alleged.