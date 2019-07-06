Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna court for ‘why all thieves have Modi surname’ remark

At an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, Gandhi had said, “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names, whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Sushil Modi had filed a defamation case against Gandhi for the same statement. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Patna court Saturday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over “Modi” surname jibe made during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Sushil Modi had filed a defamation case against Gandhi for the same statement. “Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname,” he had said.

Two more cases were filed against Gandhi for the remark. On April 24, BJP leader Manoj Modi filed a case against Gandhi in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Bihar’s Purnea district. On May 2, a Gujarat court had also issued summons to Gandhi after a criminal defamation suit was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Taking responsibility for his party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi Wednesday stepped down as Congress president.

