Barred from citing a magazine article in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi asks: ‘What in it is scaring them so much?’

Huge uproar ensued in Lok Sabha on Monday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi started his speech with quotes from a published magazine story in the Parliament House.

Speaker Om Birla stated that no magazine or newspaper article that is unrelated to the proceedings of the House can be quoted in Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to LoP citing the quotes from an article on India-China relations in the House, stating that it is against the rules of the House. Rahul Gandhi stated that his source is authentic and included quotes from the unpublished memoirs of a former Army general (MM Naravane).