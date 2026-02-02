Barred from citing a magazine article in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi asks: ‘What in it is scaring them so much?’

Rahul Gandhi speech in Parliament: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to LoP citing the quotes in the House, stating that it is against the rules of the House.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 02:14 PM IST
Rahul GandhiRahul gandhi in Parliament on Monday. (Videograb/lok Sabha TV)
Huge uproar ensued in Lok Sabha on Monday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi started his speech with quotes from a published magazine story in the Parliament House.

Speaker Om Birla stated that no magazine or newspaper article that is unrelated to the proceedings of the House can be quoted in Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to LoP citing the quotes from an article on India-China relations in the House, stating that it is against the rules of the House. Rahul Gandhi stated that his source is authentic and included quotes from the unpublished memoirs of a former Army general (MM Naravane).

“The Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House…Debate in the House should be held according to the laws,” he added.

Facing the resistance, Gandhi asked: “What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on.”

After being stopped from citing an article from the magazine, Gandhi asked if he can describe the article without quoting MM Naravane. However, he was not allowed to do the same.

 

