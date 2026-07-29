Student told me ‘andhbhakt is convinced one person is God’: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stirred a row in the House when he defined three categories of people: Student, idiot, and andhbhakt [blind follower]. He said that he had arrived on the categories after talking to a student.

He said that during his interaction with a student, she defined a student as “someone who has an open mind. “One who accepts he doesn’t know everything. Students understand that the universe is constantly changing, dynamic. And the student understands that knowledge is also always changing,” Rahul Gandhi quoted the student. “I asked her what is the most value of a student, and she said humility,” he added.