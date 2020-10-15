Pak, Syria, Afghanistan: Leaders divided them, citizens paid with blood, tears, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again criticised the BJP-government at the Centre for allegedly creating a divide among people. (File)

Answering his own question that he had put up for social media users on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the leaders of Pakistan, Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan have made the nations battlegrounds for the dominant powers of their times.

The leaders divided the countries internally while the citizens paid for their (leaders’) actions with blood and tears, he wrote.

Their leaders divided them internally and let their countries become battlegrounds between the dominant powers of their time. Their people paid for the leaders’ actions with blood and tears. https://t.co/FPGheiy522 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, he had listed out the six countries, asking what was common among them. “Can anyone guess what’s common between these countries: Pakistan, Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, Syria, Afghanistan.”

Eight hours later, he returned to Twitter with the answer: “Their leaders divided them internally and let their countries become battlegrounds between the dominant powers of their time. Their people paid for the leaders’ actions with blood and tears.”

The former Congress president has time and again criticised the BJP-government at the Centre for allegedly creating a divide among people, and Thursday’s statement hinted at a similar dig at the ruling party.

