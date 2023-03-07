scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘False, baseless’: Rajya Sabha dy chairman on Rahul Gandhi’s charges of govt silencing Oppn in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi stated that Opposition debate is stifled in Parliament, with issues such as demonetisation and threat of Chinese troops at India's borders not allowed for discussion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Houses of Parliament complex in London, UK, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming Opposition voices were being silenced in Parliament, calling his allegations “false” and “baseless”.

“In my personal experience, (Gandhi’s statements are) completely false and baseless. Nothing can be more false than this. I have been a parliamentarian for the past 9 years, and I have not heard anyone talk like this ever, nor am I aware of it. India’s Parliament is an embodiment of democracy. Since 1952, the traditions, norms, and provisions that were being followed in Parliament are followed even today,” Singh said.

Gandhi was speaking at an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex in the UK. “Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi stated that Opposition debate is stifled in Parliament, with issues such as demonetisation and the threat of Chinese troops at India’s borders not allowed for discussion.

“Demonetisation, which was a disastrous financial decision, we were not allowed to discuss. GST we were not allowed to discuss. Chinese troops entering Indian territory were not allowed to discuss. I remember a Parliament where there were vibrant discussions, heated debates, arguments, and disagreements but we had a conversation. And, that’s frankly what we miss in Parliament. We have to use debates to fit in other debates. There is a stifling that is going on,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier, the BJP had accused Gandhi of “denigrating India on foreign soil”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Rahul of dissuading investors from investing in India at a time when the world is seeing the country as a “bright spot” and foreign firms are leaving China to do business here.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:50 IST
