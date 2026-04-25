Rahul Gandhi opposed Raj Kumar Goel’s name, gave three alternatives for CIC post: DoPT documents

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dissented over the selection of Raj Kumar Goel as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and proposed three alternative candidates. However, the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded with Goel’s recommendation during its meeting on December 10 last year.

The selection committee comprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition (LS) Rahul Gandhi.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has made public the files related to the appointment of the CIC and eight Information Commissioners, following a Supreme Court directive on a petition filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj.