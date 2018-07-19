Rahul Gandhi on RTI Bill: Changes proposed will make the Act useless

Rahul Gandhi added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian.” Rahul Gandhi added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian.”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government’s proposal to bring amendments to the RTI Act, saying the changes will make it a “useless Act,” and that every person in the country has the right to know the truth. The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 is likely to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed amendments to the RTI Act include changes to sections related to ranks, salaries and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) and bringing them under the control of the Union Government. “Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power,” the Congress chief wrote on Twitter. He added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian.”

Stating “objects and reasons” for these amendments, the government has said, “The functions being carried out by Election Commission of India and the Central, and State Information Commissions are totally different… Hence their status and service conditions need to be rationalised accordingly.”

Many RTI activists criticised the move, saying it will “weaken the institution of the commissions and will impact the independence.” Challenging the changes, the Opposition said it is committed to fighting any “attempt” by the Centre to “dilute” the Act and resist any amendments to it.

