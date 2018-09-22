Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: Modi has betrayed country, carried out Rs 130-crore surgical strike on forces

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘betraying’ the country. (File Photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘betraying’ the country. (File Photo)

A day after former French president Francois Hollande said the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner for the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘betraying’ the country. Gandhi said PM Modi and Ambani had carried out a Rs-130 crore ‘surgical strike’ on the Indian defence forces. The Opposition Friday had called for the resignation of the Prime Minister, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for being “an apologist to cover the PM’s personal involvement in the scam”.

“The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul. #Rafale,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi, in an earlier tweet on Friday, said charged PM Modi with personally negotiating and changing the Rafale deal to help Ambani. “The PM personally negotiated & changed the #Rafale deal behind closed doors. Thanks to François Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani,” he had said.

The Defence Ministry Friday said Holland’s statement was being verified.

