Rahul Gandhi on #MeToo: ‘About time everyone learns to treat women with respect’

Coming out in support of the #MeToo campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said it is time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. He added he was glad to see that the space was closing for those who didn’t.

“It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change,” Gandhi tweeted.

It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018

In the last week, several women have come forward to share their stories of verbal and physical assault, in turn forcing organisations to sever ties with those who have been named and shamed under the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns. Junior minister in the External Affairs Minister M J Akbar was the first politician to be named in the campaign, with at least seven women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The Congress has demanded Akbar’s resignation.

Among the others is AIB comic artistes Tanmay Bhatt, writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty and Queen director Vikas Bahl. Actors Nana Patekar and Alok Nath, best-selling author Chetan Bhagat and ex-DNA editor-in-chief Gautam Adhikari are some of the high profile names facing allegations of sexual harassment.

