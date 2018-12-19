Days after election victories, Rahul Gandhi heads to Shimla for a holiday

After hectic campaigning for polls in five states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her children are holidaying in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh hill station, Shimla.

Advertising

Rahul accompanied by Priyanka Vadra arrived in Shimla Tuesday by road to see the latter’s under-construction house at Chharabra, a local Congress leader said. On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a dhaba in Solan district where they ate snacks, tea and Maggi noodles, he added.

The visit of Gandhi comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

When some local Congress leaders got news of Gandhi at the dhaba, they rushed to the site to meet him. They congratulated the Congress chief on the party’s victory in the three states. Gandhi enquired about the political developments in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said.

Advertising

He said Gandhi told them “I am on a personal visit to Himachal.”

Rahul, Priyanka and her children are staying at a hotel in Chharabra, the Congress leader said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu, however, told PTI, “I have no official information about Rahul’s visit to Himachal.”