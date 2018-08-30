Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation: Modi’s friends turned black money into white, it’s a scam

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that 99 per cent of the demonetised currency had been returned to the system, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that note ban had only helped the prime minister’s crony capitalist friends.

While addressing the media in the national capital, Rahul said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out demonetisation to help 15-20 of his crony capitalist friends. That was the aim of demonetisation. PM’s friends converted black money into white money during demonetisation.”

He added, “Demonetisation was nothing but a huge scam. The evidence is slowly coming out.”

While referring to an RTI reply which said that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) had exchanged junked notes worth Rs 745.58 crore in five days after demonetisation was announced, the Congress leader took a swipe at the prime minister and said, “PM Modi was right when he said his government had done what no one could do in 70 years. He must answer why he did this.”

The Congress chief also ridiculed the idea of demonetisation, saying it had hit the economy badly. “PM Modi must answer to the youth of the country on demonetisation which has hit the economy, brought down the GDP by two per cent and affected crores of jobs,” said Gandhi.

On industrialist Anil Ambani filing defamation suits against several Congress leaders, he said, “Anil Ambani can file as many defamation suits he wants but he cannot change the truth, which is, note ban was implemented to help 15-20 crony capitalists.”

On Wednesday, the RBI claimed to have received Rs 15.31 lakh crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, or 99.3 per cent of the Rs 15.417 lakh crore worth of notes which were in circulation as on November 8, 2016, when the government announced demonetisation.

This effectively means that just Rs 10,720 crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes failed to come back to the RBI, as against expectations that well over Rs 3 lakh crore of black money would not return to the banking system.

