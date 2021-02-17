Government grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked the government and said it is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. (File photo)

With the Union Health Ministry confirming the detection of the South African and Brazilian variants of coronavirus in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked the government and said it is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19.

“GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It’s not over yet,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Five persons who returned recently to India have been detected with the infectious Covid-19 variants found in South Africa and Brazil, the health ministry had said on Tuesday.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) had detected the South Africa variant, associated with the faster spread of novel coronavirus infection, in four persons in January, while another person had been detected with the infectious Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus earlier this month.

Of the four who were found to have the South Africa variant, known as ‘B.1.351’, one had returned from Angola, one from Tanzania, and two from South Africa.

Bhargava said the National Institute of Virology, Pune, was “attempting to isolate and culture” the South Africa variant, while the Brazil variant has been “successfully” isolated. “Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway,” he said on the Brazil variant.