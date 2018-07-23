Rahul Gandhi on Alwar lynching: This is PM Modi’s ‘New India’ where people are left to die

Rahul Gandhi had questioned Modi’s silence over the rising number of lynching incidents in the country during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on Friday Rahul Gandhi had questioned Modi’s silence over the rising number of lynching incidents in the country during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on Friday

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “brutal New India” for the recent lynching in Alwar in Rajasthan. Criticising the delay by policemen in taking the victim to hospital, Gandhi said, “This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die.”

Akbar alias Rakbar was lynched on Friday night on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Alwar. His associate Aslam who was transporting cows on foot along with him managed to escape. “While Aslam managed to escape, unknown locals beat him (Akbar) up with sticks which led to serious injuries on his arms, legs and all over his body. He then collapsed and we took him in our police jeep to Ramgarh CHC where doctors declared him dead,” the FIR states.

According to the eyewitnesses, The Indian Express spoke to, the police took over two and a half hours to get Akbar to a hospital barely 4 km away from the lynching spot. The police arranged for vehicles to take the seized cows to a shelter, washed Akbar, questioned him briefly on the spot and even stopped for tea before getting him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the violence, Union Minister of State of Finance, and Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal called it part of a “conspiracy”, the result of “rising popularity of PM Modi” and “a reaction to the impact of his schemes”. The Supreme Court will, meanwhile, take up a contempt plea against the Vasundhara Raje government in connection with Alwar lynching.

Gandhi had questioned Modi’s silence over the rising number of lynching incidents in the country during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on Friday. “Whenever someone is attacked, it is an attack on BR Ambedkar, the Constitution and this House. There are reports of attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, minorities. The prime minister never says a word about them. Are they not a part of our country? Instead, their ministers go and garland the convicts,” he had said.

