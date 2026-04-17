What was Rahul Gandhi’s Number 16 riddle in Parliament? Congress drops hint

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Friday ended his speech in the Lok Sabha with a riddle. In his address, Gandhi referred to the number ’16’ in a cryptic manner, without explaining its meaning. “The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16,” he said.
His remarks came during a heated debate over proposed amendments that aim to increase Lok Sabha seats, redraw constituencies and introduce a 33% women’s quota.
Towards the end of his speech, he said, “Yesterday, the Prime Minister was low on energy. Suddenly, I noticed it was the 16th of April. My God, how crazy! The number: Sixteen. The whole answer to the riddle is 16. If anybody understands, they should send me a message,” Gandhi said.
Hours after Rahul Gandhi’s speech, Congress party posted a photo with “sixteen” written within in a question mark.
SIXTEEN 🤔 pic.twitter.com/amupksFSfY
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 17, 2026
Asked by reporters outside Parliament to explain the riddle, Rahul Gandhi said, “It is a puzzle, I won’t tell the answer just like that. If I find the solution, I will tell you this is it.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House when the Congress leader spoke.
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