What was Rahul Gandhi’s Number 16 riddle in Parliament? Congress drops hint

His remarks came during a heated debate over proposed amendments that aim to increase Lok Sabha seats, redraw constituencies and introduce a 33% women's quota.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 17, 2026 06:31 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Friday ended his speech in the Lok Sabha with a riddle. In his address, Gandhi referred to the number ’16’ in a cryptic manner, without explaining its meaning.  “The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16,” he said.

His remarks came during a heated debate over proposed amendments that aim to increase Lok Sabha seats, redraw constituencies and introduce a 33% women’s quota.

Towards the end of his speech, he said, “Yesterday, the Prime Minister was low on energy. Suddenly, I noticed it was the 16th of April. My God, how crazy! The number: Sixteen. The whole answer to the riddle is 16. If anybody understands, they should send me a message,” Gandhi said.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi’s speech, Congress party posted a photo with “sixteen” written within in a question mark.

Asked by reporters outside Parliament to explain the riddle, Rahul Gandhi said, “It is a puzzle, I won’t tell the answer just like that. If I find the solution, I will tell you this is it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House when the Congress leader spoke.

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