What was Rahul Gandhi’s Number 16 riddle in Parliament? Congress drops hint

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Friday ended his speech in the Lok Sabha with a riddle. In his address, Gandhi referred to the number ’16’ in a cryptic manner, without explaining its meaning. “The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16,” he said.

His remarks came during a heated debate over proposed amendments that aim to increase Lok Sabha seats, redraw constituencies and introduce a 33% women’s quota.

Towards the end of his speech, he said, “Yesterday, the Prime Minister was low on energy. Suddenly, I noticed it was the 16th of April. My God, how crazy! The number: Sixteen. The whole answer to the riddle is 16. If anybody understands, they should send me a message,” Gandhi said.