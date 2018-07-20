Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018
  • Rahul Gandhi launches ‘jumla strike’ on BJP during no-trust motion debate

Rahul Gandhi launches ‘jumla strike’ on BJP during no-trust motion debate

"The Symptoms of the 'jhumla strike' are a great sense of excitement, happiness, there is a feeling of shock and then there are 8 hour long speeches," Gandhi said during the no-confidence motion debate."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2018 1:27:48 pm
Rahul Gandhi silent, Congress defends him on ‘Muslim party’ jibe Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Top News

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fiery attack on what he termed the “jumlas” of the Modi government. Talking to TPD leader Jayadev Galla, who had opened the debate earlier, Gandhi said, “You are the victim of a 21st-century political weapon and  you are not the only one. The political weapon is called the ‘jumla strike.’ The symptoms of the ‘jumla strike’ are a great sense of excitement, happiness, there is a feeling of shock and then there are 8-hour-long speeches,” Gandhi said during the no-confidence motion debate

Listing the “jumlas of the NDA government,” Gandhi said, “You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jumla No 1. You said two crore youth will get jobs every year, this is jumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth.” Speaking to the PM, he added, “Wherever you go, you speak about jobs — make pakodas, open shops… who will give jobs? Jobs will be given by small business and shops.”

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement