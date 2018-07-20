Rahul Gandhi launches ‘jumla strike’ on BJP during no-trust motion debate

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fiery attack on what he termed the “jumlas” of the Modi government. Talking to TPD leader Jayadev Galla, who had opened the debate earlier, Gandhi said, “You are the victim of a 21st-century political weapon and you are not the only one. The political weapon is called the ‘jumla strike.’ The symptoms of the ‘jumla strike’ are a great sense of excitement, happiness, there is a feeling of shock and then there are 8-hour-long speeches,” Gandhi said during the no-confidence motion debate

Listing the “jumlas of the NDA government,” Gandhi said, “You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jumla No 1. You said two crore youth will get jobs every year, this is jumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth.” Speaking to the PM, he added, “Wherever you go, you speak about jobs — make pakodas, open shops… who will give jobs? Jobs will be given by small business and shops.”

