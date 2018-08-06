‘Excellent question Gadkari Ji…’ Here is why Rahul Gandhi praised the union minister

Lack of employment has been one of the main planks of Rahul Gandhi to corner the Narendra Modi-led government. (File) Lack of employment has been one of the main planks of Rahul Gandhi to corner the Narendra Modi-led government. (File)

In a sarcastic remark over Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s “where are the jobs” comment, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised the BJP leader for his “excellent question”, saying every Indian had the same query. Gandhi’s remark comes a day after union road transport minister, in reference to the ongoing Maratha agitation, said reservation would not guarantee employment as jobs were shrinking in the country.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, Gadkari was quoted by PTI as saying, “Let us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?”

Taking a swipe at Gadkari, Gandhi tweeted, “Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question.” He also tagged a media report carrying Gadkari’s remarks.

Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question.#WhereAreTheJobs?https://t.co/2wfhDxuA10 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2018

The Congress party also put out a tweet, applauding Gadkari for being the first BJP minister to speak the truth about employment in the country. “We applaud Nitin Gadkari for being the first BJP Minister to speak the truth and courageously raise the question that we and the people of India have been asking,” Congress tweeted, with the hashtag WhereAreTheJobs.

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi too rubbed it in, saying finally there was one honest politician in the BJP. “Finally one honest Neta in BJP but that too not entirely. Tho candid & outspoken, clearly even sr leader like Nitin Gadkari made 2attribute lack of jobs to AI & not BJP policies in a clumsy attempt to save face,” he tweeted.

Finally one honest Neta in BJP but that too not entirely. Tho candid & outspoken, clearly even sr leader like Nitin Gadkari made 2attribute lack of jobs to AI & not BJP policies in a clumsy attempt to save face. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2018

Lack of employment has been one of the main planks of Congress’ strategy to corner the Narendra Modi-led government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had taken a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over job creation.

“You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jhumla No 1. You said two crore youth will get jobs every year, this is jhumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth.” he had said. “China provided 50,000 youth jobs every day. But the PM generates only 400 youth jobs every day. Wherever you go, you speak about jobs — make pakodas, open shops… who will give jobs? Jobs will be given by small business and shops,” the Congress chief further said.

