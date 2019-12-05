Rahul Gandhi calls Sitharaman ‘incompetent’, says not her job to tell what she eats

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during his visit to Wayanad on Thursday. (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during his visit to Wayanad on Thursday. (PTI)

In a double-barreled attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the economic slowdown and onion prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the BJP leader was “incompetent” and had the “arrogance” to say she does not eat onions or garlic.

Speaking at an event in his constituency of Wayanad, where he is on a three-day visit, Gandhi said none had asked Sitharaman what she ate but people wanted to know why the economy was struggling.

“The Finance Minister’s job is not to tell India what she eats. And the fact of the matter is she has no idea on what is going on. Basically she is incompetent. UPA believed in putting competent people in charge of the economy,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Finance Minister has faced flak from several politicians over her remark that her family “has little to do with onions”. Sitharaman’s office later issued a clarification, saying her comment was misconstrued and taken out of context.

The former Congress chief further said the economy that UPA had built over 10-15 years had been destroyed. India’s GDP growth has slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal.

I am in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, for the next few days. I’m grateful for the love, support and enthusiasm of the people of Wayanad who’ve turned up in large numbers to greet me. I thank you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1IvG8LzVv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2019

“Everybody knows the state of the economy in India today. India’s biggest strength something that UPA built over 10-15 years has been destroyed. Finance Minister of the country is asked about onion prices and she has that arrogance to answer that she doesn’t eat onion or garlic,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed a series of his party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) meetings and opened a science block of a local school in Wayanad.

On the government’s claim that there was no financial crisis in the country, Gandhi said, “Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world.”

“Economic growth has gone down from 9 per cent to 4 per cent. Hatred doesn’t create jobs, does not help the economy, does not build a country,” Gandhi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd