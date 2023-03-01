Rahul Gandhi’s new avatar sans ‘Marxian beard’ takes internet by storm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the internet by storm yet again, this time by appearing in a new look sans his previously trending long hair and beard. Rahul famously let his hair and beard grow during the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded over a month ago after covering 12 states and two Union Territories in 150 days.

He is currently in London to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University.

Sharing an image of the parliamentarian’s new look, Rajasthan Youth Congress tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge. With a New Look 😎”

Sharing more pictures of the Congress leader, one twitterati wrote: “#RahulGandhi’s new look ahead of Cambridge lecture. He cleans up good!”, while another one said: “The Marxian beard is history.”

The Congress leader’s long hair and beard had become a major talking point during the Yatra. In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Gandhi, responding to a question about his beard, said: “I had decided not to cut it for the whole march. Now I have to decide whether to keep it or not…”

On February 8, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi took a veiled attack on Rahul and tweeted: “Now, one thing is confirmed…! Even if you do a foot march of 3,000 km, it only grows beard and not wisdom…!”

The tweet aroused sharp reactions from Congress leaders from Gujarat with the working president of Gujarat Congress and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani replaying, “Now, one thing is confirmed…! Even if you have studied only till Class 8 and there is not an iota of wisdom, still you can be a home minister in BJP government…!”

Rahul will speak Wednesday as a visiting fellow of Cambridge Judge, the varsity’s business school, on the topic “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”. On February 16, he shared a tweet regarding the address and noted: “Looking forward to visiting my alma mater @cambridge_uni and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data, and democracy.”