Rahul Gandhi was in Nepal to attend friend’s wedding, Congress clarifies after Malviya’s tweet

The Congress on Tuesday said its senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend. The statement came soon after Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information and technology department, put out a video on Twitter purportedly showing Gandhi at a nightclub.

“Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate…,” he tweeted.

When asked about Gandhi’s whereabouts, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told reporters: “Rahul Gandhi has not gone as an uninvited guest like Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan to celebrate birthday and cut cakes for the then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Rahul Gandhi has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend. By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist. So I think they are also abusing your fraternity.”

The PTI quoted a report in The Kathmandu Post and said the Congress leader was in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

“Last when I checked, having a family in this country, having friends in this country, attending marriage, engagement ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilization. It has still not become a crime in this country to be married, to be friends with someone, or to attend their marriage celebration,” Surjewala said at an AICC press conference.

“Maybe after today Prime Minister Modi and the BJP may decide that it is illegal to attend a marriage. They may say it is a crime to have friends or participate in family functions. But do let me know so that we all change our status, habits and civilizational practices of attending the marriage of friends as also family,” he added.