Special court for MPs to hear complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

The complaint referred to Rahul Gandhi’s speech at a public meeting where he made allegedly seditious remarks against the prime minister. (File photo)

A Delhi court Tuesday transferred a complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seditious remarks he made in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a special court designated to try lawmakers.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba transferred the case to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who will take up the matter on April 26.

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The complaint referred to Gandhi’s speech at a public meeting here where he made these remarks.

On October 6, 2016, addressing the meeting after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi had said: “You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.”

