‘One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Continuing his attack on the Centre over India-China border dispute, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday tweeted a new video, suggesting that the country needs to “adopt a global vision” to deal with Beijing’s aggression. Sharpening his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said the PM is “100 per cent focused on building his own image.”

“India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” Gandhi posted along with a two-minute-long video.

“Psychologically, you have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength. If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can get what you need. But if they sense weakness, then you had it,” Gandhi is heard saying. “Dealing with the situation with China requires a vision, an international vision. (China’s) Belt and Road initiative is an attempt to change the nature of the planet. India has to have a global vision. The thing that is going to protect India is thinking big,” he said, adding that India needs to have a global vision and needs to become a “big, global idea.” “We have to change the way we think.”

“This is the point at which the road parts. That’s why I am aggravated… Because I can see that a huge opportunity is being lost. Why? Because we are not thinking long-term, we are not thinking big and we are disturbing our internal balance. We are fighting amongst each other… just because of politics,” he adds.

Stating that the prime minister has no “clear vision” for the country, Gandhi further said, “I know the Prime Minister is an opponent. My responsibility is to ask questions and put pressure on him so that he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. I can tell you, guaranteed it’s not there and that’s why China is there today.”

The video comes days after Gandhi targeted the prime minister for fabricating a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India’s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of ‘56 Inch’. The BJP hit back, with party president J P Nadda accusing Gandhi of indulging in “mudslinging” and describing his remarks as another “failed” edition of “Project RG Relaunch”.

