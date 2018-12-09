Modi’s ‘gramophone remark’: Rahul Gandhi shares ‘entertaining video of Mr 36’ to hit back

Days after he was compared to a stuck gramophone Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at the prime minister by posting an “entertaining video” of “Mr. 36” in which he is seen and heard making repeated references to members of the Gandhi family in a series of speeches.

While interacting with BJP leaders via video conference in October, Modi had mocked Rahul, saying the latter often repeated things like a stuck gramophone but people would not accept his “childish” claims and “lies”as they make “fun” of such remarks.

यह मनोरंजक वीडियो श्री 36 द्वारा प्रस्तुत किया गया है! मुझे आशा है कि आप इसे देखकर आनंद लेंगे! कृपया इसे अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ SHARE करें ताकि वे भी इसका आनंद उठा सकें। pic.twitter.com/UQkolZw1Eo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 9, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a 52-second video clipping, consisting of a medley of Modi’s speeches with repeated references to the Gandhi family. “This entertaining video has been presented by Mr. 36! I hope you enjoy seeing it! Please share it with your family and friends so that they can enjoy it too,” Rahul said.

The video begins with Modi addressing BJP workers and saying, “There used to be gramophone records earlier. At times, it would get stuck and play the same words again and again. There are some people like it. One thing occupies their mind and they keep repeating it.”

The PM’s speech, in the video, is followed by his other speeches where he repeatedly made references to members of the Gandhi family – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – across rallies.