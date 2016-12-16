Congress, Opposition in dark about Rahul Gandhi’s charge

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo

A DAY after Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had “information” about “personal corruption” involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress vice-president continued to keep his cards close to his chest, leaving many of his party colleagues and other Opposition leaders in the dark.

While speculation was rife in political circles that the allegation was linked to the demonetisation move, several Congress leaders said — some on condition of anonymity — that they had not been kept in the loop. One senior Opposition leader said that Rahul should “disclose the information as soon as the Winter session of Parliament was over”.

“He has not shared it with us. Neither have I asked him what the information is nor has he disclosed it to me,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Asked why Rahul was shying away from revealing the information outside Parliament, Kharge said, “I have not asked him about that. I have not discussed it with him.”

Another senior Congress leader claimed that Rahul told him he possessed “serious stuff” but did not elaborate.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said Rahul had not shared any details with them.

Incidentally, Kharge and Azad will be part of a Congress delegation that will meet Modi on Friday to seek a waiver of farm-loan debt and steps to address agrarian distress.

Also on Friday, top Opposition leaders are expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to raise the demonetisation issue. Congress sources said party chief Sonia Gandhi, who has not been keeping well, could be part of the delegation.

On Wednesday, Rahul had said: “It is personal information about Narendra Modi… The Prime Minister, read my lips, the Prime Minister is personally terrified with the information that I have, that we have with us. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that we have detailed information on. We all have that information.”

Asked about the announcement, non-Congress Opposition leaders said they had not yet raised the subject with Azad or Kharge. “It is for them to tell. We have not asked,” said D Raja, CPI leader.

CPM’s Sitaram Yechury said Rahul should disclose the information once the Parliament session is over. “He has got a legitimate point that he wants to share in Parliament… if tomorrow, he is not allowed and nothing happens, then maybe he will make it public. I mean he should make it public,” said Yechury.

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said that the timing was Rahul’s “prerogative”. “This is his personal issue… where he wants to disclose something keeping in mind his political strategy and national interests,” he said.

NCP’s D P Tripathi said, “Tomorrow is the last day of Parliament. How long will he keep it with him?”

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, who was present at Rahul’s press conference Wednesday, said, “We do not know what issue he wants to talk about. Whether he wants to talk about it outside Parliament after it adjourns sine-die, he is the best person to judge.”

For the record, the Congress said that Rahul would not have made the statement if he was not in possession of information about the Prime Minister.

“Rahul Gandhi… owes an obligation and accountability to Parliament just like Modi does. And he is trying to fulfill that and I think he will try to fulfill till Parliament is on,” said Abhishek Singhvi, Congress spokesperson.

”Secondly, it does not mean that he does not deserve the right to place what he has with him at a time, place and moment of his choosing,” said Singhvi.

(With inputs from Abantika Ghosh & Anand Mishra)

