PM Modi ‘looted public money’ during pandemic, waived loans of his ‘two friends’: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Launching a direct attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his alleged inclination towards corporates, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused him of “looting public money” during the pandemic while waiving loans of his “two friends”.

Addressing a rally at Sivasagar in poll-bound Assam, Gandhi said, “PM Narendra Modi looted public money during COVID-19 pandemic and waived loans of his two friends.” He also reiterated his “hum do, hamare do” jibe, saying: “Hum do, humare do, Assam ke liye aur do, aur sab kuch loot lo.”

In his speech, Gandhi vowed to protect the principle of Assam Accord if given a chance to form government in the state. “All Congress workers and I will protect principle of Assam Accord; we will not deviate an inch from it,” he said.

He also claimed the Congress united people of Assam. “Earlier there was no surety whether one would return home from public meetings due to violence. It was Congress which united Assam,” he said.

He warned that the BJP and RSS are trying to divide Assam. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah will not be affected by it but Assam and rest of India will be affected,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the current BJP government in the state, Gandhi said, “Remote control can operate TV, not CM. You need your own CM who listens to your problems. But current Assam CM only listens to Nagpur, Delhi.”

On Thursday, Gandhi had hit out at the central government over the contentious farm laws in the Lok Sabha alleging that the laws are intended to “finish the farmers, small, medium businessmen and the mandis”, and that the country is now being run by four people with a motto of ‘Hum do, hamare do’.