Modi, Shah ‘hiding behind hate’ to escape anger of youth: Rahul Gandhi

Criticising the remark, the opposition members stormed into the well of the Upper House of the legisalture and raised slogans against Gandhi while demanding an apology from him. (File) Criticising the remark, the opposition members stormed into the well of the Upper House of the legisalture and raised slogans against Gandhi while demanding an apology from him. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the future of the country’s youth and said that they are “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.

Gandhi, who is in abroad, also said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

His attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.

“Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate.

“We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Dear Youth of 🇮🇳, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future.They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs & damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved 🇮🇳& hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 22, 2019

Modi, on the other hand, accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law, and asserted that his government’s schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion.

The prime minister said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims. “A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people’s rights,” Modi said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.

Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours.

Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App