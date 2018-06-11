Rahul Gandhi must answer for four generations of misrule: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

BJP chief Amit Shah at Ambikapur on Sunday. (PTI Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah at Ambikapur on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi must answer for “four generations of misrule” before the Opposition party seeks an “account” of governance under the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking at a rally at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year, Shah said he was confident that Chief Minister Raman Singh’s government will return. He earlier joined Singh on a roadshow through the city as part of the latter’s Vikas Yatra. Asking BJP workers to target 65 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Shah said a simple majority won’t be enough, and urged them to “uproot the Congress from the state”.

Attacking the Congress and “Rahul baba”, Shah said the BJP owed no explanation to the Congress and they would give “pal pal aur pai pai ka hisaab” in the upcoming elections. “But you have to give this country an account of four generations. Your great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, your grandmother Indira Gandhi, your father Rajiv Gandhi and your mother Sonia Gandhi with Manmohan Singh all ruled this country. You have to tell this country that in 55 years of your rule, why did no development take place?”

Targeting Rahul, Shah said while Singh was meeting people during Vikas Yatra, Rahul had left for a “vacation abroad”. “Ye log seva nahin kar sakte,” Shah said. In a state where the SC/ST population is just under 50 per cent, he accused the Congress of spreading lies and said no changes would be made to the SC/ST Act or reservations.

Shah said Singh is known as “chaawal waale baba” across the country for implementation of the PDS scheme, and that it is only a BJP government that can go to the people before an election and tell people of the work it has done.

He said the Raman Singh government had done nothing in the last 14 years that would bring shame to people, and at the national level, the Modi government had brought in 116 schemes, including the Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat, opening of bank accounts and electrification. Shah also mentioned the surgical strikes. “They killed 12 soldiers in Uri… Within a few days, our soldiers entered their territory, attacked, and came back across the border chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

