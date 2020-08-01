Rahul speaks with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus: Covid has given chance to create order with no global warming, unemployment

During the web discussion During the web discussion

Pointing out that the present financial system is designed in a “very wrong way” and the coronavirus outbreak has revealed the weaknesses of the society in an ugly way, Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank Muhammad Yunus on Friday said the pandemic has given the world a chance to create a new order where there is no global warming, no wealth concentration and no unemployment.

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yunus referred to the exodus of migrant workers and said it is time “we recognise these people”. He said the western economic system sees the rural economy or the informal sector as an appendix to the urban economy. He said it is time for a change and to create a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society.

Referring to the stress on returning to the pre-Covid world, he said, “What is the hurry to go back? Because that world was a very horrible world. It was creating a world with global warming”

Yunus said coronavirus has “given us a chance to think new”, an “opportunity to make a break” and take “bold” and “outrageous” decisions. “We can… build a new world where they will be no global warming, no wealth concentration, no unemployment.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd