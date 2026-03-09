‘PM ran away’: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over US deal and West Asia silence as Lok Sabha adjourned

As the government accused the Opposition of being “irresponsible”, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Monday hit back, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from Parliament because he is scared to discuss the West Asia situation, fearing his “compromise and blackmail” will come out.

The first day of the second half of the Budget Session was washed out in Lok Sabha Monday as the Opposition demanded a “full-fledged” discussion on the situation in West Asia. Asked about the “loss” being suffered by the country due to Lok Sabha not functioning, Gandhi said, “What about the monetary loss being suffered by what is happening in West Asia? It is a central thing.”

“In a way, there is a fight going on to bring about a paradigm shift. It will result in huge losses for our economy. You have seen what happened in the stock market. The US deal has been signed by Modiji. The country is going to suffer a big hit. What is the problem in discussing that? That is what we are asking,” Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex Monday afternoon.

Gandhi further asked whether the West Asia issue and related issues, such as fuel prices, are not important. “Fuel prices, economic devastation. Is this not important? These are people’s issues, and we consider this essential. After that, we can discuss the Speaker motion (no confidence).”

Lok Sabha listed for Monday a notice by the Opposition to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Speaker for allegedly acting in a “blatantly partisan” manner.

“They don’t want to discuss it (West Asia) because other things will come out. The PM’s position will come out, the compromise and blackmail of the PM will come out, and questions will be raised. You saw the PM ran away. He won’t be able to come in. You can see,” said Gandhi.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a statement to Parliament, said India’s approach to the West Asia conflict is guided by three principles: promoting peace, ensuring civilian safety and the security of the Indian community, and protecting national interests such as energy security and commerce.

After Jaishankar’s statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of being irresponsible. “The Opposition does not know what it wants. They don’t follow basic decorum. When we are ready to act on a no-confidence (motion) against the Speaker. I have not seen any opposition as irresponsible as they are. Is one family the ruler of the country? We are ready for a discussion on the Speaker. If you have the courage, allow it.”