Rahul Gandhi to appear before Surat court in defamation case today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before a Surat court Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed against him. Gandhi returned from a brief foreign trip Wednesday.

Advertising

The case, filed by a BJP leader, pertains to a statement made by Gandhi during a rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi had said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as common surname?”

BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi had said in his complaint that Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community with his statement. The complaint was filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with criminal defamation.

Gandhi had been granted exemption from personal appearance in the previous hearing in July.

Advertising

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda had told state leaders earlier this week that Gandhi would be accorded a “grand welcome” during his visit to the state. “Rahulji will be accorded a grand welcome by our party workers on the entire route from the airport to the court,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Defamation cases against Rahul Gandhi

There are three defamation cases against Gandhi. Apart from the one being heard Thursday, he is booked for called Union Home Minister Amit Shah a “murder accused”, and for claiming that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which Shah is director, was involved in a scam during demonetisation. He is expected to appear before a court in Ahmedabad in connection with the demonetisation case on Friday.