‘It’s a trap’: Rahul Gandhi says new US trade deal will ‘destroy’ India’s textile industry

Continuing his offensive against the government over the interim India-US trade agreement, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the deal signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “destroy and finish” the textile industry.

In a video statement, Gandhi said that a “visionary government” working for national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. “But exactly the opposite has happened. Narendra ‘surrender’ Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage on both sectors,” he said.

Gandhi added that 5 crore families employed by the industry will be hit by the “zero per cent tariff on Bangladesh and 18 per cent on India”, and pointed out that Bangladesh was India’s competitor in the sector.