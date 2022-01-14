scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
Modi government’s inaction against China ‘jeopardising’ close neighbours: Rahul Gandhi

"Modi Government first surrendered our land and has now jeopardised our close neighbours by its inaction in pushing back China. If you don't stand up for yourself, how will you stand up for your friends," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 9:32:14 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Modi government alleging it first surrendered its own land to China and is now jeopardising country’s neighbours by not pushing it back.

“Modi Government first surrendered our land and has now jeopardised our close neighbours by its inaction in pushing back China. If you don’t stand up for yourself, how will you stand up for your friends,” he said on Twitter.

Gandhi cited a news report that claimed China is now building illegal villages in Bhutan in a fresh threat to India.

