PM Modi’s lockdown a ‘disaster plan’, crippled unorganised sector: Rahul Gandhi

Upping his attack against the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the sudden imposition of the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus was a “disaster plan” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and proved to be a “death sentence for the unorganised sector”.

In the fourth and final video of his ‘Lockdown ki Baat’ series, Gandhi said the coronavirus induced lockdown imposed in March was the third attack on the unorganised sector, the other two being demonetisation and GST. “When you (central government) imposed a lockdown without any notice, it was a blow to the poor daily wage earners of the country,” he said.

“Prime Minister said it will be a 21-day fight. But it crippled the backbone of the unorganised sector,” he added.

Gandhi said despite the Congress party’s repeated appeals to transfer money directly to the bank accounts of the poor and needy and prepare a special package for the small and medium businesses, the government did nothing. “Instead the government waived lakhs of crores of debt of a handful of industrialists,” he said.

“Lockdown wasn’t an attack on the coronavirus but the poor people of the country, the future of our youth, SMEs, and unorganised economy,” he added.

In his previous videos, Gandhi had talked about the state of economy, and how demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST proved detrimental to the unorganised economy of the country.

