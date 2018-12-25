BJP-vetted questions superb idea, consider vetted answers as well: Rahul’s jibe at Modi

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi for ignoring the question of a BJP worker on the middle class’ struggle with the taxation policy recently, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the prime minister cannot even hold a poll booth workers conference, forget a press meet.

Advertising

“Vanakam Puducherry! That’s NoMo’s answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can’t even string together a polling booth worker’s conference,” tweeted Gandhi.

The Congress president was apparently referring to an incident that took place last week during Modi’s interaction with “booth workers” from northern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Vanakam Puducherry! That’s NoMo’s answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can’t even string together a polling booth worker’s conference. BJP-vetted questions is a superb idea. Consider vetted answers as well. https://t.co/ukoDtgCvld @deccanherald — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2018

During his interaction with BJP workers from Tamil Nadu, a worker sought to ask Modi why his administration was busy collecting taxes from the middle class but not interested in taking care of them.

The prime minister tried to gloss over the question saying his government will look after everyone and quickly switched to Puducherry without elaborating the step his government will take to address the concerns of the middle class.

Advertising

On reports that the BJP will henceforth filter questions from workers to Prime Minister Modi following the incident, Gandhi said, “BJP-vetted questions is a superb idea. Consider vetted answers as well.”

The Congress president has been criticising Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure. Earlier this month, Gandhi had posted pictures from a press conference he held and tweeted saying the prime minister should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.