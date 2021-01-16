scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

History will remember Rahul Gandhi for standing up to ‘present dictatorial regime’: Mehbooba Mufti

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said it is a fact that “new India is in the grip of a select few” and Rahul Gandhi is the only politician who dares to speak the truth.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: January 16, 2021 4:13:53 pm
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

History will remember Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for standing up to the “present dictatorial regime”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said it is a fact that “new India is in the grip of a select few” and Gandhi is the only politician who dares to speak the truth.

“Ridicule Rahul Gandhi all you want but he”s the only politician who dares to speak the truth. Its a fact that new India is in the grip of a select few & crony capitalists. History will remember him for standing upto the present dictatorial regime (sic),” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said.

In another tweet, the former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said the Centre had “unleashed” its “pet agency” — the National Investigation Agency (NIA) — on farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“GOIs pet agency NIA is now being unleashed on farmer unions. The rot that has set into India”s premier terror investigative agency can be gauged from the manner in which they are fabricating charges on Kashmiris, farmers & those who dare to dissent (sic),” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement