Rahul meets Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering to discuss bilateral relations

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a state visit to India and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here and the two discussed bilateral relations. The meeting took place at a local hotel.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, “I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future.”

Tshering arrived here on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party’s victory in the general elections.

