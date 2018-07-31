Rahul Gandhi meets ailing Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital, says DMK patriarch stable

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Karunanidhi in Kauvery hospital. (Source: DMK) Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Karunanidhi in Kauvery hospital. (Source: DMK)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who is undergoing treatment at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The 94-year-old leader was admitted in the hospital on the intervening night of July 27-28 after a drop in blood pressure.

“I visited Kalaignar today. Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery,” Gandhi tweeted after meeting Karunanidhi.

Rahul Gandhi comes out of ICU after meeting DMK patriarch #Karunanidhi in Kauvery hospital. pic.twitter.com/k8M4FAetWv — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 31, 2018

After spending about 15 minutes at the hospital, the Congress president said his mother Sonia Gandhi had sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi and his family. He also met with DMK leader M K Stalin and Kanimozhi in the hospital and enquired about the health of their father.

"Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared #Kalaignar to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/ZFotnU7D0R — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 31, 2018

Karunanidhi continues to remain under medical supervision following a “transient setback” last week. Around 8 pm Sunday, emotions ran high outside the hospital following reports that Karunanidhi’s condition had taken a turn for the worse.

On Dec 17, 2016, Rahul Gandhi had visited Karunanidhi at the same hospital when the nonagenarian leader was undergoing treatment for lung and throat infection. Earlier in the day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said Karunanidhi was “stable and breathing on his own”. Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin had said last night his condition was stable. The hospital in a bulletin said, “Although there has been a resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.”

