Rahul Gandhi: Hate-filled narrative spread by TV channels, will share thoughts on current affairs from tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he will launch a video series to address the country on issues confronting it. “I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth,” Gandhi tweeted, saying he will begin from Tuesday.

“Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart,” he tweeted. “From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video,” he added.

While Gandhi did not spell out what his remarks referred to, he has, over the past months, been asking the Centre and specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on the government’s strategy on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as well as the recent face-off with China in Ladakh. “Why is PM Modi silent? Why is he hiding? The nation wants answers,” Gandhi had said in a recent video message.

In the past, Gandhi has asked news media channels to be ‘brave and speak up’ against what he has referred to as intimidation by the government. While campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, he had said: “Parts of media only show PM Modi sauntering in Corbett Park or about lunar missions. All this is good… but the youth will not be fed by sending a rocket to the moon.”

Before this, Gandhi has held video interactions on social media with several experts, on subjects such as the coronavirus crisis (Professor Ashish Jha and Professor Johan Giesecke) and the economy (former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee).

Over the past few weeks, the Congress party has been running a social media series titled ‘Speak Up India’, where individuals from across the country are posting video messages voicing their opinion on issues such as student examinations, Covid-19 pandemic and the India-China conflict.

