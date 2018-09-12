Rahul Gandhi ‘mansik rogi’, born with silver spoon, says BJYM general secy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Abhijaat Mishra, national general secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, on Tuesday said that the biggest challenge today in the country was the ‘azadi gang’, which is emerging with its kendra bindu (centre point) as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He was speaking at the ‘digvijay diwas’ celebrations, the event organised by BJYM to commemorate the 125th year of Swami Vivekanada’s speech at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago.

Mishra also called Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘mansik rogi’ (mental patient) and went on to suggest that the youth today, instead of idolising the Khans (Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan) and members of the ‘azadi gang’, should idolise leaders like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Guru Gobind Singh.

Addressing members of BJYM from Gujarat who had gathered here to mark ‘digvijay diwas’, Mishra said that a few who come out of it (JNU) demand azadi (freedom), sometimes for Kashmir, and asked the audience to join him in a slogan he said was inspired from them only.

“But for them, I want you to say, we are making arrangements on how to give them freedom. Please sing azadi after me. Hum de ke rahenge, Azadi…Kasab ko de di, Azadi… Afzal ko de di, Azadi… Burhan ko de di, Azadi…. Saddam ko de di, Azadi… Tariq ko de di, Azadi,” he led the chant, as the crowd repeated “azadi” after him.

Mishra stated that at times such slogans of yuva morcha shook up the Opposition too, “Freedom to Hafiz (Saeed), Dawood (Ibrahim), Umar (Khalid), Leftists, terrorists, Naxals, anti-nationalists… Freedom… now to Bangladesh… to Balochistan… to Sindh… We will give freedom… who wants freedom now? We will give freedom”).

Attributing peace in the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, Mishra said, “The way these creepers were spreading in the country, the day Narendra Modi took governance in his hands, there has not been a single terrorist incident in the country. Wherever there was Naxalism and terrorism, it has been restricted. Today terrorism has been limited to four-five districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Naxalism in a few districts of the country.”

