BJP calls Rahul ‘Chinese Gandhi’ ahead of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Congress hits back

Rahul Gandhi left for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal on Friday. Rahul Gandhi left for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal on Friday.

In a fresh war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, the saffron party on Friday claimed that Rahul Gandhi, who left for Nepal to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, wanted a ceremonial see-off by the Chinese ambassador and accused him of highlighting the achievements of China everywhere like a “Chinese spokesperson”.

Within no time, Congress hit back and accused the BJP of “insulting the abode of Lord Shiva & Maa Parvati by such cheap political tactics”.

‘Kailash Mansarovar’ region falls in China.

While addressing the media in the national capital, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Chinese ambassador had sought permission from the Indian government to give Rahul a ceremonial see-off but did not get any response to the letter. “You are Rahul Gandhi and not Chinese Gandhi. Why should the Chinese ambassador want to see off a non-Chinese person? There is no such protocol?” Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson also sought to know from the Congress as to which politicians and officials Rahul will meet during his visit to his “favourite country” (China). “Ye rishta kya kahlata hai? (What is this relationship called),” he asked.

On Rahul’s claims that China gives 50,000 jobs to its people every 24 hours while India employed only 450 persons per day, Patra asked, “Why he is holding brief for China everywhere as if he is a hired man to advertise China?”

Responding to BJP’s attacks at its party chief, Congress said an “unnerved prime minister and a rattled BJP had shown their parochial-hateful mindset by mocking this sacrosanct religious” pilgrimage.

“An unnerved PM & a rattled BJP have shown their parochial-hateful mindset by mocking this sacrosant religious journey of Rahulji to Maha Kailash. Calling this auspicious Yatra “honeymoon tourism” by BJP is the vilest attack on Hindu faith and beliefs,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on Twitter.

“It is indeed sad and tragic that BJP is insulting the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati by such cheap political tactics. We pray that Mahadeva shows them the path of enlightenment to cleanse their minds and souls from the vile hatred,” he added.

