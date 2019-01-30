‘Pressure forced you to attack me in uncharacteristic manner’: Rahul Gandhi writes back to Manohar Parrikar 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote back to ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, saying that he has not shared any details of their meeting and that he reserves “the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM” over the Rafale deal.

The Congress chief insisted that his visit was “strictly personal” and “purely driven by empathy” of his situation.

“I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain,” Gandhi wrote in his Facebook post.

His response came hours after Parrikar accused Gandhi of using his courtesy visit to him for “petty political gains”, asserting that there was no mention of the Rafale issue in their five-minute meeting.

Stating that he understands the “immense pressure” Parrikar was under after the meeting, Gandhi said the BJP leader’s “leaked letter” has forced himself to clarify his position.

“Parrikar Ji, I empathise with your situation. I understand the immense pressure you are under after our meeting yesterday. Pressure that has forced you to take the highly unusual step of demonstrating your loyalty to the PM and his cronies by attacking me in this uncharacteristic manner,” he said.