Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ jab after 2.07 crore Maharashtra voters deleted

With 2.07 crore of the 9.78 crore electors in Maharashtra not making it to the draft electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that “people are not important” for a government built on “vote theft”. He said that’s why the BJP “neither listens to the people nor obeys their command”.

Following the publication of Maharashtra’s draft electoral roll on Monday, several people complained of difficulties accessing the list online. The Election Commission later said the name-search facility was being worked on and would be available by Tuesday evening or Wednesday. The draft roll shows that names of 2.07 crore of the 9.78 crore electors before the SIR were struck off.