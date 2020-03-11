In first remark on MP crisis, Rahul Gandhi targets PM for ‘destabilising elected Congress govt’

Rahul Gandhi with Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Express Photo/ Renuka Puri/File) Rahul Gandhi with Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Express Photo/ Renuka Puri/File)

In his first comment on the unfolding crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister for “destabilising an elected Congress government”. Rahul was pointing out the high petrol prices in the country despite the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have “missed noticing” this while “busy destabilising an elected Congress government”.

Rahul said the Centre should pass on the benefits of the global oil crash to Indians by slashing petrol prices to under Rs 60/litre. The price of petrol in New Delhi was Rs 70.20/litre, and Rs 75.99/litre in Mumbai.

“Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60? per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” Rahul tweeted.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior Congress leader, resigned from the primary leadership of the Congress Tuesday, after meeting PM Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi. He is expected to join the BJP in the capital at 12.30 pm Wednesday.

Scindia’s resignation comes amid a tussle within the Madhya Pradesh Congress for two Rajya Sabha seats that go to polls on March 26. The BJP is likely to give Scindia a ticket from the state and make him a minister in the Union government.

