Rahul Gandhi says RSS’ idea similar to Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world, BJP calls Congress chief immature

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the event in London on Friday. (Source: INC) Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the event in London on Friday. (Source: INC)

Reviving his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world”, accusing it of “changing the nature of India”.

“RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven’t tried to capture India’s institutions. RSS’s idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world,” the Congress chief said while addressing the gathering at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.

Alleging that the concept of note ban was the brainchild of the RSS, Rahul said, “The idea of demonetisation came directly from RSS, bypassed the Finance Minister & RBI, and was planted in Prime Minister’s head.”

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress president did not have maturity and understanding of India. “You have said that the ideology of the government is that of the Muslim Brotherhood? You’re a parliamentarian and the president of a Congress party,” Patra said during a press conference in Delhi.

“Rahul ji you have no maturity and understanding of India. You have no facets. The only quality you possess is hatred against PM Modi and BJP,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Upping the ante against PM Modi over the alleged presence of Chinese troops in the Doklam territory, the Congress leader said the prime minister could have averted the episode had he been alert. “The truth is the Chinese are still in Doklam today,” he said, adding, “Doklam is not an isolated issue. It was a part of a sequence of events, it was a process. Prime Minister is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could’ve stopped it.”

Rahul also said that several businesses in India were disappointed with the government due to “pressure” from investigative agencies. “Businesses had expected a lot from PM Modi. But they are disappointed and are willing to support us. But today, there is an immense amount of pressure from the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate on India’s businesses,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd