Rahul Gandhi in London: Don’t have prime ministerial visions, fighting ideological battle

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Journalists’ Association in London on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia) Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Journalists’ Association in London on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he does not see himself as the next prime minister of India but someone who is “fighting an ideological battle”. The Congress chief was asked if he has any vision of becoming the next PM during an interaction with the Indian Journalists’ Association in London on the last day of his European tour.

To this, Rahul replied, “I don’t have these visions. I view myself as fighting an ideological battle and this change has come to me after 2014. I realised that there’s a risk to Indian state, to the Indian way of doing things and I’m defending that.”

Read | Indo-Pak, Rafale deal, 2019 polls, RSS: How Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi during his foreign tour

Interestingly, the Congress leader had earlier said that he was ready to become the next prime minister if the party emerged as the largest single party in the 2019 general elections. “Well it depends on how well the Congress party does. If the Congress party is the biggest party, yes,” Rahul had said while speaking at an interaction session with eminent personalities of Bengaluru after inaugurating the Samruddha Bharat Foundation in May.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd