Rahul Gandhi at LSE LIVE: ‘2019 will be straightforward — BJP on one side, Opposition on the other’

Rahul Gandhi at London School of Economics, London LIVE: Congress chief is visiting the UK for a couple of days. (Express photo/File) Rahul Gandhi at London School of Economics, London LIVE: Congress chief is visiting the UK for a couple of days. (Express photo/File)

Rahul Gandhi at LSE LIVE UPDATES: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a gathering at London School of Economics (LSE). He is in the United Kingdom for a couple of days. Earlier in the day. Gandhi addressed a gathering at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London. While speaking at IISS, he compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world”, accusing it of “changing the nature of India”.

The Congress president targeted the RSS for the second straight day during his overseas tour of Germany and the United Kingdom. On Thursday, he had said that while his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred, He also alleged that women have no place in the RSS where they are treated as “second-class citizens”. He made these remarks while addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin.