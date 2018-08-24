Rahul Gandhi at LSE LIVE: ‘2019 will be straightforward — BJP on one side, Opposition on the other’

Rahul Gandhi at LSE LIVE UPDATES: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a gathering at London School of Economics (LSE). He is in the United Kingdom for a couple of days. Earlier in the day. Gandhi addressed a gathering at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London. While speaking at IISS, he compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world”, accusing it of “changing the nature of India”.
The Congress president targeted the RSS for the second straight day during his overseas tour of Germany and the United Kingdom. On Thursday, he had said that while his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred, He also alleged that women have no place in the RSS where they are treated as “second-class citizens”. He made these remarks while addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin.
On empowering youth, Rahul Gandhi says, "The political system empowers youngsters. But there simply isn't enough talented, capable youngsters in the system." On transparency and political funding, he says, "The more transparency, the better."
Rahul Gandhi: "Have you noticed the level of debate in the Indian Parliament? Are you proud of it? Why is it of such low quality? We have hundreds of experienced politicians, but the conversation isn't what you expect. If you look at the same Parliament in the 50s or 60s, there is a difference. Why?"
"The laws are made in the Prime Minister's office. We need to give the power of making laws to parliamentarians. Then the level of debate will change," Gandhi adds.
On dynastic politics, Gandhi says he is an elected representative. "The term dynasty is not precise. I am actually elected," he says, in response to a question. "I think what you bring to the table is what is most important."
The Congress chief is taking questions from students now. On asked about agriculture, he says, "Agriculture is linked with several things in the country. Its impact goes way beyond the farm. The vision that we can separate these things -- industry, technology for instance -- does not work. The fastest growth in India came in the rural areas. In the UPA period, the growth was in the rural areas because of MNREGA and loan waiver fired off the economy. When this happened, it triggered other aspects of the economy. We have to view this is a connected way.
In 2019, Rahul Gandhi adds, "I see this as an ideological battle. we will not ally with anyone ideologically on our platform."
Gandhi says the party needs to bring in the millions of youth who buy the Congress idea and deliver to them an organisation that can work and can empower them to transform India. "To me, the Congress is yours. Gandhiji used to use the word 'trusteeship'," Gandhi says.
"The next election is going to be pretty straightforward — BJP on one side and the entire Opposition on the other side," says Rahul Gandhi. "We need to defend Indian institutions, the idea of one man one vote. It will be clear-cut election where everyone will be on one side and the RSS-BJP will be on the other side." The Congress president is addressing students at the London School of Economics.
On agriculture, Gandhi says it is our duty to help and protect the farmer. He adds that the average Indian farmer doesn't make enough money to survive, which is an economic problem. It requires MSP, a sensitive touch when there's a calamity and sometimes loan waivers to help the farmer. In terms of productivity, we need to look at how to change habits, introduce technology, he adds.
The central problem we are faced with, and the US and Europe is faced with this as well, is that of jobs. Youth are coming to the cities looking for jobs, but we are not able to provide that. In China, 50,000 jobs are created every 24 hours, while in India the number is only 450. That's a catastrophe, says Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi says he has been himself through a certain degree of violence. I understand how violence works and how violence is destructive. That experiemce made me compassionate and that is why I reach out to peple," he said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is at London School of Economics to inaugurate India Perspective.