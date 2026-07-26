‘Security forces answer to you’: Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over ‘violence’ against students

Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding accountability for alleged police brutality against student protesters in Delhi.

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 12:25 PM IST
Lifting Sahil’s T-shirt to show his injuries to the media, Gandhi said the teenager also risked losing vision in one of his eyes that was damaged by pellets.Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on July 24 to highlight injuries suffered by student protesters (Express photo).
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Indicating that the Opposition is in no mood to relent despite the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calling off its protest following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Sunday sought accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “barbaric assault” on student protesters.

Writing to Shah on the eve of Parliament reconvening, Gandhi said, “Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas.”

“Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts. Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns,” he added.

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Citing media and social media reports, he said several people, including a journalist, suffered grave injuries. He questioned whether Shah had personally sanctioned the use of pellet guns and the alleged deployment of plainclothes personnel to assault protesters.

“I met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain (and) is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns. Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you,” he said.

“As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment? “ he asked.

‘Peaceful protest essential’

He emphasised that peaceful protest is essential in any democracy, and it is the government’s duty to protect protesters and address their concerns through dialogue.

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“Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader had previously also targeted Shah on the issue shortly after Pradhan’s sudden resignation on Saturday. Last week, Opposition parties disrupted Parliamentary proceedings over the NEET paper leak, refusing to engage in discussions despite assurances from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and insisting on Pradhan’s resignation as a precondition for debate.

Gandhi’s letter to Shah comes just before the Lok Sabha is scheduled to address two important pieces of legislation: the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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