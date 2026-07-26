‘Security forces answer to you’: Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over ‘violence’ against students

Indicating that the Opposition is in no mood to relent despite the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calling off its protest following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Sunday sought accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “barbaric assault” on student protesters.

Writing to Shah on the eve of Parliament reconvening, Gandhi said, “Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas.”

“Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts. Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns,” he added.