Rahul Gandhi leaves for Lhasa after spending night in Kathmandu

While photographers waited for him at the VIP lounge, Rahul Gandhi apparently queued up with general passengers. (File photo) While photographers waited for him at the VIP lounge, Rahul Gandhi apparently queued up with general passengers. (File photo)

A restaurant serving authentic ‘Newark cuisine’ had an unexpected guest last night. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who flew in an economy flight of IndiGo, landed in Kathmandu on Friday.

He spent a couple of hours with three others in a restaurant, and posed for photographs. Then he checked into a hotel for the night and avoided being photographed at the Tribhuvan International Airport, where he boarded a flight for Lhasa on the way to Kailash Mansarovar. While photographers waited for him at the VIP lounge, he apparently queued up with general passengers.

A request on his behalf is believed to have been made for ‘darshan’ at Pashupatinath temple upon his return. The head priest of the temple, Subramaniam Bhatt, had declined permission for the same to Sonia Gandhi in the mid 1980s when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, apparently impairing his relations with King Birendra.

